Chennai lashed with rainfall, many roads waterlogged

News Desk 1Published: 29th October 2020 9:08 am IST

Chennai, Oct 29 : Loud crackling thunder, bright lightning and intense rain woke up many Chennai residents in several parts of the city on Thursday early morning.

The rains continued for several hours resulting in water logged roads in several localities.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said the northeast monsoon has commenced over extreme south peninsular India, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The weathermen on Thursday had forecast cloudy sky over Chennai and thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rain.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

