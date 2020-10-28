Chennai Police Cyber Crime registers case against retd Justice Karnan

Chennai, Oct 28 : The Cyber Crime Wing of Chennai police has registered a case against the retired High Court Justice C.S. Karnan, said his lawyer.

“The Cyber Crime Wing has booked a case against retired Justice Karnan after 10 women lawyers wrote to the Chief Justice of India against him and the apex court’s asking the advocates to approach the appropriate authorities,” Peter Ramesh Kumar, the counsel for Karnan told IANS.

He said the case has been booked under Sec 295 and 195 of the Indian Penal Code.

Karan had recently released a video in which he was heard making objectionable comments and threatening of sexual violence against judiciary officials.

He also alleged that some Supreme Court and High Court judges have sexually assaulted women staff and named the alleged victims.

It may be recalled that when Karnan was a judge in Calcutta High Court, he was sentenced for six months jail term for contempt of court in 2017 by the Supreme Court. He was arrested by Kolkata police and served his jail term.

