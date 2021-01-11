Chennithala to hold ‘Kerala Yatra’ from Feb 1

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 11 : Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala will undertake a ‘Kerala Yatra’ from February 1 across the southern state, UDF sources said here on Monday.

The Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly will start his yatra from Kasargod and end it on February 22 at state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The details of the yatra will be chalked out later.

A meeting of United Democratic Front leaders held at his official residence decided on the yatra, though it did not finalise the proposed entry of Janapaksham leader PC George’s entry to the opposition UDF.

The Kerala Congress, a constituent of the UDF, had voiced strong reservations on George’s entry into the UDF fold. Kerala Congress leader PJ Joseph, however, maintained that George can be accommodated as an Independent candidate supported by the UDF.

Chennithala said that the UDF leadership did not hold any official discussion with George on the issue.

Meanwhile, the UDF leadership has decided to hold talks with religious and social communities across the state to help settle various issues confronting them.

Indian Union Muslim League General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty, speaking at the UDF meeting, called upon the opposition front to help settle various issues of religious and social groups in Kerala before the Assembly elections.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran, Chennithala, Kunhalikutty and Joseph were among those who participated in the meeting.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.