Chhath Puja ends in Bihar with prayers to rising sun

Patna, Nov 21 : Chhath Puja celebrations in Bihar concluded in the wee hours of Saturday with millions of devotees offering prayers to the rising sun.

On the last day of the four-day celebrations, after offering prayers to the Sun God, women devotees finally broke their fast, taking food and water. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also offered obeisance to the rising sun at the CM’s residence and worshipped Lord Bhaskar.

Traditional songs resonated in every nook and corner and on the banks of the Ganga river. All streets in the capital Patna wore a festive look. From the common man to those up the social ladder, everyone participated actively in cleaning the roads.

However, due to the ongoing corona pandemic the number of fasting women on the Ganga Chhath Ghats was comparatively small unlike in the past. The local administration made arrangements to ready the water bodies for offering prayers by the devotees where they gathered in large numbers.

The idol of Lord Bhaskar was installed by several puja committees in Patna. The milieu was replete with festive fervour with illuminations and garlands.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s family also observed the Chhath ‘Vrat’ (fast) at the CM’s residence.

People were busy in the Chhath Puja festivities from villages to cities across all districts of Bihar, including Muzaffarpur, Sasaram, Munger, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Aurangabad, Bettiah and Motihari.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.