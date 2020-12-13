Chhattisgarh CM Baghel participates in virtual Marathon

New Delhi/Raipur, Dec 13 : Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who will complete two years in office on December 17, on Sunday himself participated in ‘Run with Chhattisgarh’ marathon, held in the run up to the anniversary.

This special marathon with theme ‘Baat hai abhiman kee, Chhattisgarh ke swabhimaan kee’, organised by the state Sports and Youth Welfare and Public Relations Departments, had participants uploading their running photos or videos following the necessary norms amid Covid-19 on social media with the hashtag #runwithchhattisgarh.

The hashtag was trending throughout the day on Facebook and Twitter as People from all age groups, genders and sections of society uploaded their pictures on social media.

The virtual race from Balrampur to Sukma saw over one lakh people from 28 districts participate. It was supposed to go on from 6 a.m, till 11 a.m., but enthusiastic participants continued the marathon, even after the deadline.

While 71,000 people had registered to participate in the event, but by 11 a.m., more than one lakh people had joined the campaign.

The Chief Minister, who uploaded his photos of running while sporting a special t-shirt, said that the entire state and its zeal is running with him too and motivated others to run too.

Source: IANS

