Chhattisgarh CM prevented from leaving Lucknow airport, stages protest

Hyderabad: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday was stopped at the Lucknow airport by the Uttar Pradesh police, which subsequently led to a scuffle at the air station. Baghel, on being denied exit out of the Lucknow airport, staged a sit-in protest on the spot.

https://mobile.twitter.com/bhupeshbaghel/status/1445298518239764481

The chief minister of Chhattisgarh stated on his Twitter handle that he was stopped without any orders and posted a video of him arguing with the UP police at the airport.

Bhupesh, of the Indian National Congress (INC) party, became the chief minister of Chattisgarh in late 2018.

A day earlier on Monday, multiple opposition leaders were held back as well after they tried to make their way to the Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh district through the night of October 3 to meet the kin of victims who were killed after Union minister Ajay Mishra’s convoy, which included his son in it, ran over farmers who were protesting.

Ajay Mishra’s son is among those booked in connection with the violence during a farmers’ protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP government officials said on Monday.

Two FIRs were registered a day after clashes claimed the lives of eight people, including four farmers allegedly run over and four people in a convoy of BJP workers who were lynched, the incident propelling Lakhimpur Kheri as a new flashpoint in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

As tempers ran high and the opposition trained its guns on the BJP-led state government, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, BSP’s S C Mishra and AAP’s Sanjay Singh were among those prevented by police from going to the trouble spot, about 80 km from the district headquarters and 225 km from Lucknow.