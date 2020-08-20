Chhattisgarh disburses Rs 1,737 cr to farmers, tendu leaf collectors

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday disbursed total Rs 1,737.50 crore to farmers, tendu leaves collectors and dung sellers under three different schemes of the state government.

The event, organised on the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary, was held at Baghel’s official residence here and was attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others via video conferencing.

Hailing the Baghel-led Congress government, Gandhi said, “Chhattisgarh is a leading state in the country for implementing welfare schemes for farmers, tribals, labourers and poor.”

“Our (Congress) government protects the interest of farmers, tribals and labourers as we understand that without safeguarding their interest, the country cannot march ahead on the path of development,” he said.

Under the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana’, a sum of Rs 1,500 crore was transferred as the second instalment into the bank accounts of around 19 lakh paddy, sugarcane and maize producing farmers against procuring their produce.

Besides that, Rs 232.81 crore were transferred as bonus to tendu leaves collectors for the collection done in year 2018, while Rs 4.50 crore to around 78,000 dung sellers and cattle rearers under the ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’.

Baghel said his government’s schemes have proved to be a boon for farmers and forest dwellers during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay scheme, Rs 5,750 crore will be provided to 19 lakh farmers of the state in four instalments, he said.

The first instalment of Rs 1,500 crore under the scheme was transferred into the accounts of farmers on May 21.

Similarly, under the Godhan Nyay Yojana, the state government has been procuring cow dung at Rs 2 per kg from cattle rearers for production of vermi-compost, he said.

The Godhan Nyay Yojana will promote conservation of cattle, increase income of cow rearing farmers, prevent crop grazing and promote organic farming, Baghel said.

On the occasion, a bonus worth Rs 232.81 crore was distributed to 11,46,626 tendu leaves collectors for the collection done in 2018.