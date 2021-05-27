Chhattisgarh records 2,824 new COVID-19 cases, 69 deaths

Raipur: Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 2,824 COVID-19casesand 69 deaths, taking the infection count to 9,62,368 and death toll to 12,848, a health official said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,00,100 after 1,170 patients were discharged from hospitals while 5,545 others completed home isolation during the day.

The number of activecasesin the state stands at 49,420, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 94 newcases,taking its total count to 1,55,499, including 3,085 deaths.

Surguja recorded 266 newcases, Surajpur 208 and Koriya 190, among other districts.

With 65,124 samples tested on Thursday, the total of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 88,97,610.

Chhattisgarh’s coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases9,62,368, Newcases2,824, Death toll 12,848, Recovered 9,00,100, Activecases49,420, Total tests 88,97,610.