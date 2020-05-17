Chicken prices in Hyderabad skyrocket amid supply chain disruption

Hyderabad: Chicken prices in Hyderabad witnessed a sharp rise in the month of May due to disruption in the supply chain.

Talking to media persons, a chicken shop owner said that the supply of birds from the neighbouring states and districts got reduced in recent days.

Demand rise also responsible for increase in chicken prices in Hyderabad

On the one hand, supply got reduced while on the other, demand increased due to the festival season.

Due to these conditions, chicken prices in Hyderabad increased drastically. The price of boneless increased from Rs. 40 per kg in March to Rs. 300 per kg now.

Demand of Chicken in TS

It may be mentioned that people of Telangana State consumes three crore chicken and one crore eggs daily. Out of the total demand, 60 percent can be met from the supplies within the State whereas, 40 percent demand is fulfilled by neighbouring states.

