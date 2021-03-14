Chief of militant outfit in Tripura held in Aizawl

Agartala/Aizawl, March 13 : The chief of outlawed militant outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (PD faction) has been arrested in Mizoram and will soon be brought back to Tripura for taking further course of legal action, officials said on Saturday.

Inspector General of Police (law and order), Arindam Nath, said that the self-styled chief of NLFT (PD faction), Parimal Debbarma (48) alias Phankrak, a resident of Khowai district in Tripura, was arrested by the Mizoram police on Friday night.

“Debbarma was wanted in at least 10 cases, including for murder and extortion. Six permanent warrants were pending against him at the Khowai police station,” Nath told IANS.

The Director General of Police in Tripura, V.S. Yadav, had spoken to his Mizoram counterpart on Friday before the guerrilla leader was arrested from a hideout in Aizawl.

A Tripura police team has gone to Aizawl to bring back the extremist leader after taking transit remand from a Mizoram court.

According to the police, Debbarma had surrendered before the government in 2014. After two years of normal life, he again started indulging in violent activities and forcible collection of subscriptions. In 2017, he went to his hideout in Bangladesh after killing one Nitosh Debbarma at Takarjala in Tripura.

Many of Debbarma’s cadres have also been arrested with arms and ammunition.

The police termed the arrest of Debbarma before the April 6 elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) as a big success.

–IANS

sc/arm