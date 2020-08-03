Chief priest of Ram temple sent on quarantine

Posted By Nihad Amani Last Updated: 3rd August 2020 4:36 pm IST
Chief priest of Ram temple sent on quarantine

Ayodhya:  Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, has been sent to home quarantine after his assistant Pradeep Das tested positive for Covid-19 three days back.

Acharya Satyendra Das, said, “As one of my assistants, Pradeep Das, tested Covid positive on July 30, the trust has asked me not to enter Ram temple premises for three days. I will not be performing ‘bhumi pujan’ as other priests have been engaged for that ceremony.”

The Trust members declined to comment on the development.

Source: IANS
Categories
IndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close