Chief secretary asks govt depts to create content for T-SAT channel

Hyderabad: Chief secretary of Telangana, Somesh Kumar, on Wednesday chaired the fourth governing council meeting of Society for Telangana Network (SoFTNET) i.e. TSAT Network, Satellite Media and Digital Media at BRKR Bhavan along with members of the governing council.

The chief secretary, according to a press release, said that the departments of agriculture, education, women and child welfare, youth and panchayat raj etc. should develop the content and produce knowledge-based programs on their respective disciplines which will be telecasted through T-SAT.

Further, he added that plans should be drawn up on the design of these programs. Somesh Kumar suggested that audio and visual programs for various branches should be created through SoFTNET and be telecasted through T-SAT.

The chief secretary also recommended that programs should be designed mainly for benefit of farmers on alternative crops, oil palm cultivation, greenery, animal husbandry etc. and also emphasized to focus on Panchayat Raj activities such as village development, infrastructure creation, village financial resource augmentation.

Somesh Kumar stressed on the need to develop programs on preparation for competitive examinations for youth, career development, academic proficiency etc. He said that programs should be formulated on issues like ban on cannabis cultivation and drug abuse.

He further emphasized on the need to strengthen production capacities and required in the T-SAT and also clarified that in addition to designing and broadcasting programs, one should also develop self-financing resources.

The chief secretary also directed the officials to change the T-SAT Logo and design a new logo which should be more attractive and catchy. He appreciated T-SAT’s efforts in providing online classes to school and college students in the state during the Covid lockdown.