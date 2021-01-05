Chief Secretary directs completion of promotions by January 31

Hyderabad: As per the directions of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandra Shekhar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday has directed the secretaries and heads of department to complete the process of promotions in the Secretariat, various departments and districts before January 31.

As per the directions of CM Sri KCR, the Chief Secretary @SomeshKumarIAS directed all the Secretaries of Depts. and HoDs to complete promotions of employees at Secretariat, HODs and Districts before 31st of this month. pic.twitter.com/XSiKoXXzxM — Office of Chief Secretary, Telangana Govt. (@TelanganaCS) January 4, 2021

The Special Chief Secretaries, Principal of Secretaries, Secretaries, Head of Departments and the Collectors must initiate immediate action accordingly, said Kumar.

They shall submit category wise status and shall submit the progress report every Tuesday by 5 pm in this regard to the undersigned duly compiling information from their subordinate offices including district offices and sub-district office, he added.

In respect of the third level gazette officers and above, the proposals shall be submitted by the Secretaries concerned duly compiling information from their HODs offices to General Administration Department (GAD) Services for the convening of DPC by January 11, the chief secretary said.

Similarly, all Secretariat promotions shall be processed by GAD and DPCs shall be completed by January 24, so as to issue promotion orders before January 31.

Weekly meetings would be held every Wednesday on January 6, January 12, January 20 and January 27 at 11.00 AM, to review the progress on the 10th floor, BRKR Bhavan, Hyderabad.

Chief Advisor to government Rajiv Sharma, advisors Anurag Sharma, Dr.K.V.Ramana Chary, A.K.Khan and S K Joshi, DGP Mahender Reddy and Collectors of all districts, among others attended the meeting.