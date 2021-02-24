Chikkaballapurblast: No question of protecting culprits, says K’taka minister

Bengaluru, Feb 24 : Karnataka health minister, K. Sudhakar on Wednesday reiterated that there was no question of protecting anyone as the state government had already ‘acted tough’ on illegal mining in the state.

Sudhakar told reporters that the state has already arrested mine owners in this case and few more arrests will follow.

He alleged that despite the state government acting tough ‘some people’ are trying give it political colour and indulging in character assassination.

He claimed that after the Shivamogga incident, he held three meetings with District Administration and instructed the officials to check illegal mining activities, supply, storage and usage of explosives through regular inspections at mining sites. “As per the instructions, the officials were regularly visiting the mining sites to conduct inspection. Few days ago police had raided the Bharamaravarshini Crusher where the incident has happened,” he said.

The minister said that preliminary investigation by the police reveal that the explosives were stored in a place about 1500 metres away from the quarry.

“After the raid the owners had instructed the workers to dispose of it in the nearby forest. As per the statement of the driver who had survived this blast and experts who inspected the spot, the workers had lit a campfire and disposed the explosives nearby which has led this incident,” he said./Eom/200 words

