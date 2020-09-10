Child star Aakriti Sharma bags a mythological show

By News Desk 1 Published: 11th September 2020 5:02 am IST
Child star Aakriti Sharma bags a mythological show

Mumbai, Sep 10 : Child actor Aakriti Sharma of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala fame will be seen in a mythological show.

The show titled “Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi: Kahani Mata Rani” will introduce the character of Rajjo, a child living with her stepmother. Aakriti plays Rajjo in the show.

Paridhi Sharma plays Maa Vaishno Devi, who lives in the guise of a villager who helps Rajjo through her difficult times.

Aakriti’s mother Dimpal Sharma said: “This will be the first time Aakriti will be playing a mythological character. She is very excited to join the cast of ‘Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi: Kahani Mata Rani Ki’. We are big devotees of Maa Vaishno Devi. Being a part of this show is a real blessing.”

READ:  IISc announces dates for JAM 2021

“Being a mother, I was first afraid to have said a yes to the show due to the spread of the virus. But when we got to know about the precautions taken on the set, I was more confident,” she added, about the Star Bharat show.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close