China announces reward for undergoing coronavirus test

Beijing: The Chinese authorities have urged the masses to come forward to undergo coronavirus tests and have also announced a 1,000 yuan (around $143) reward for the people reaching hospital to get tested for the epidemic that has claimed over 800 lives and infected more than 37,000 people.

The Hubei province administration has taken this initiative after noticing that the streets of Wuhan, a city with over 1 crore population, have started looking deserted. People, fearing infection, have confined themselves to their houses.

According to the Global Times, the administration said residents with fever and other symptoms must get themselves examined at hospital and claim the reward.

The Commerce Ministry of China said seven million medical masks, three lakh protective suits and two lakh goggles — donated by 21 countries and an international organisation — had arrived and would be distributed to the people soon.

Meanwhile, the Beijing administration has banned the N95 mask for the public. A similar measure has been implemented in the Zhejiang Province.

According to officials, the N95 masks will be available only to medical professionals engaged in the treatment of coronavirus-hit people.