China a bigger problem than Pakistan: Majority of Indians

New Delhi: A whopping 68.3 percent Indians believe that China is a far bigger problem for India than arch-enemy Pakistan, according to the latest IANS-CVoter Snap Poll on China, conducted in the wake of the India-China standoff in Ladakh’s Galwan valley.

Only, a meagre 31.7 per cent respondents still think that Pakistan is a bigger problem for India than China.

Departure from usual Indian mindset

This is a stark departure from the usual Indian mindset where Pakistan is perceived as the prime enemy. With a sample size of more than 10,000, the snap poll shows more and more Indians are waking up to the changed realities around India.

Twenty Indian soldiers, including an officer, were killed on Monday night during a violent face-off with Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh region. These are the first casualties faced by Indian Army in a clash with the Chinese soldiers since 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed in Arunachal Pradesh.

Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out a clear signal to China, saying that India won’t tolerate misadventures when it comes to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Articulating India’s clear stand, the Prime Minister, in virtual presence of a host of Chief Ministers, said: “I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country are important. India wants peace but when instigated, India is capable of giving a befitting reply.”

Sentiment against China

The snap poll appears to have reflected the overriding national sentiment against China. Not only has the government been trying to curtail Chinese FDI inflow into the country, but the RSS too have decided to spearhead a nationwide campaign asking to boycott Chinese products.

Source: IANS