China defends WHO, lashes out at US move to withdraw

Beijing: China on Wednesday defended the World Health Organization and lashed out at the US decision to withdraw from the UN body.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the move was another demonstration of the US pursuing unilateralism, withdrawing from groups and breaking contracts.

WHO is the most authoritative and professional international institution in the field of global public health security, Zhao said at a daily briefing.

The US departure from the organization undermines the international anti-epidemic efforts, and in particular has a serious negative impact on developing countries in urgent need of international support, Zhao said.

Source: AP