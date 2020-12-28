China launches new remote sensing satellite

Beijing, Dec 28 : China has launched a new remote sensing satellite which will be used for scientific experiments.

It was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at 11.44 p.m. on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The satellite, Yaogan-33, was launched aboard a Long March-4C rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

It was the 357th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

The mission also sent a micro and nano technology experiment satellite into orbit.

The two satellites will be used for scientific experiments, land resources survey, crop yield estimation and disaster prevention and reduction.

