China reports 21 new Covid-19 cases

Beijing, Dec 28 : The Chinese mainland has reported 21 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, including six locally transmitted infections, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

All of the locally transmitted cases were reported in Liaoning province, Xinhua news agency quoted the Commission as saying in its daily report.

No new deaths related to the disease were reported.

The remaining 15 cases had arrived from outside the mainland, according to the Commission.

Sixteen Covid-19 patients on the mainland were discharged from hospitals following their recovery on Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 4,218 imported cases had been reported on the mainland.

Among them, 3,948 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 270 remained hospitalised.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,976 by Sunday, including 339 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 82,003 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 have died as a result of the virus, according to the Commission.

There was one suspected Covid-19 case on the mainland as of Sunday, and 11,791 close contacts remained under medical observation.

At least 20 new asymptomatic cases were reported, 16 of whom arrived from outside the mainland.

Four asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases on the same day.

A total of 267 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 219 arrived from outside the mainland.

