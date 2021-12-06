China reports 61 new COVID-19 cases

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 99,203 by Sunday

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th December 2021 9:15 am IST
Covid surge in  Karnataka; restrictions likely on Christmas, New year
Sixteen districts in Karnataka have seen a rise in the number of new Covid cases in the first week of December. As many as 500 students have tested positive in the recent past, causing a major worry for the authorities. Sixteen districts in Karnataka have seen a rise in the number of new Covid cases in the first week of December. As many as 500 students have tested positive in the recent past, causing a major worry for the authorities.

Beijing: At least 61 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the Chinese mainland on Sunday, local media reported on Monday.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 38 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission report.
Of the new local cases, 28 were reported in Inner Mongolia, seven in Heilongjiang, two in Yunnan, and one in Hebei.

Also reported were 23 new imported cases in seven provincial-level regions, according to the commission.
“One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday,” the commission added.

MS Education Academy

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 99,203 by Sunday, including 1,060 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 12 were in severe condition, Xinhua reported.
A total of 44 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Sunday, of whom 39 were from outside the mainland as per Xinhua.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button