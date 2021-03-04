China’s Hebei province clears all Covid-19 cases

The northern province has reported a total of 942 confirmed Covid-19 cases since January 2 in the latest viral resurgence

By IANS|   Updated: 4th March 2021 11:30 am IST
Beijing: China’s Hebei Province, hit by a recent Covid-19 resurgence, on Wednesday saw its last five confirmed cases discharged from hospitals.

As all patients had recovered, the province now has zero registered Covid-19 patients or asymptomatic infections, according to the province’s health commission.

The northern province has reported a total of 942 confirmed Covid-19 cases since January 2 in the latest viral resurgence, which subsided in February amid sweeping anti-virus measures, the Xinhua news agency reported.

