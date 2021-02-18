China’s Hubei reports 1 new confirmed imported Covid-19 case

Beijing, Feb 18 : China’s Hubei Province reported one confirmed Covid-19 case and one asymptomatic carrier, both imported from Pakistan, on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said on Thursday.

The patient, who arrived at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport from Islamabad on Tuesday, was quarantined and later diagnosed as a confirmed Covid-19 case.

Currently, the patient is undergoing treatment at a designated medical institution, while 188 close contacts have been put under quarantine for medical observation, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Hubei has reported a total of 68,151 confirmed Covid-19 cases, and 63,638 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. The epidemic claimed 4,512 lives in the province.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.