China’s virologist has evidence that COVID-19 is made in Wuhan lab!

“It comes from the lab, the lab in Wuhan and the lab is controlled by the Chinese government,” Chinese virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan said in an interview last month. The virologist on Saturday confirmed that she has scientific evidence to support her claim.

On September 11 (Friday), Yan participated in Loose Women, a British talk-show from a secret location and claimed that Beijing knew about the virus well before reports began to emerge. Dr. Yan, who specialized in virology and immunology at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, fled Hong Kong to America fearing her life. She also earlier revealed that the Chinese government had ‘removed all her information’ from government databases.

Dr. Yan claimed that reports that Covid-19 originated at a wet market in Wuhan are a ‘smokescreen,’ and that she plans to publish a report she claims has evidence the virus is manmade. ‘The first thing is the meat market in Wuhan is a smokescreen and this virus is not from nature,’ she said.

When asked where the virus comes from, the scientist replied: ‘It comes from the lab in Wuhan.’

She said that she conducted two kinds of research on the “new pneumonia” in China between December and early January and the second one in mid-January, and shared the results with her supervisor, who is a World Health Organization (WHO) consultant. She expected her supervisor to do the “right thing on behalf of the Chinese government and WHO” but to her surprise, she was told to “maintain silence or else she would be made to disappear”, which the virologist said was ‘common sense’ among the Chinese.

“No one responded, people are scared of the government and they are waiting to collaborate with the government and WHO to get more benefits to become safe but this is [was] something urgent,” Dr. Yan said.

‘The genome sequence is like a human fingerprint’, she said. ‘And based on this you can identify these things. I will use this evidence to tell people why this has come from the lab in China, why they are the ones who made it.

She vows to publish the evidence as research soon. ‘Anyone, even if you have no biology knowledge, will be able to read it, and check and identify and verify it yourself.’