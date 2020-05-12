Chinese choppers spotted near LAC in Eastern Ladakh

Ladakh: The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed its fighter planes on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week after Chinese military helicopters were seen flying close to the Indian territory.

However, the Air Force has said that these were regular training sorties, and the airspace was not violated, India Today has reported.

The incident took place in Eastern Ladakh on May 5.

Coincidentally, a senior Indian army officer was airborne for a lookout in Ladakh. In response, the Indian Air Force scrambled its fighter Sukhoi jets from the Leh Airbase to patrol the area, reports News18.com.

It may be remembered that on May 5, Indian and Chinese troops had a fierce confrontation in eastern Ladakh.

Around 200 personnel were involved in the fistfight that ensued. Soldiers on both sides received injuries as they exchanged punches and involved in stone-throwing, the sources said.

