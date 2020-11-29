Chinese mainland reports 11 new imported Covid-19 cases

News Desk 1Published: 29th November 2020 8:15 am IST
Beijing, Nov 29 : The Chinese mainland reported 11 new imported Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,843.

Four new imported cases were reported in Fujian, three were reported in Shanghai, and one each in Sichuan, Yunnan, Shaanxi and Gansu, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 3,589 imported cases had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 254 remained hospitalised, including four in serious conditions, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among imported cases.

