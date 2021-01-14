Chinese mainland reports 138 new Covid-19 cases

Beijing, Jan 14 : The Chinese mainland has reported 138 new Covid-19 cases, of which 124 were locally transmitted and the rest 14 arrived from outside, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 81 were reported in Hebei province and 43 in Heilongjiang province, the Commission said in its daily report.

One death related to the disease was reported in Hebei on Wednesday, with no new suspected cases, reports Xinhua news agency.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 4,465 imported cases had been reported on the mainland.

With the new case figure, the country’s overall infection tally stood at 87,844, while the death toll increased to 4,635, according to the Commission.

Also, there were 78 new asymptomatic cases, of whom three arrived from outside the mainland.

A total of 599 asymptomatic cases were currently under medical observation.

