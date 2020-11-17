Chinese mainland reports 15 new imported Covid-19 cases

News Desk 1Published: 17th November 2020 8:03 am IST

Beijing, Nov 17 : The Chinese mainland reported 15 new imported Covid-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,716, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of the new imported cases, six were reported in Sichuan, four in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, and one each in Tianjin and Shandong, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 3,382 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 334 remained hospitalized, the Xinhua news agency reported.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Body of missing 23-year-old girl found in UP's Basti
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 17th November 2020 8:03 am IST
Back to top button