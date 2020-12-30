Chinese mainland reports 17 new imported Covid cases

Beijing, Dec 30 : The Chinese mainland reported 17 new imported Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,247, National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Seven new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, three in Tianjin, two each in Inner Mongolia and Fujian, and one each in Zhejiang, Shandong and Guangdong, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among all the imported cases, 3,978 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 269 remained hospitalised, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.