Chinese mainland reports 20 new imported Covid-19 cases

News Desk 1Published: 24th November 2020 8:07 am IST
Beijing, Nov 24 : The Chinese mainland reported 20 new imported Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,804.

Four new imported cases each were reported in Fujian and Guangdong, three each in Shanghai and Sichuan, two each in Jiangsu and Shaanxi, and one each in Inner Mongolia and Henan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Among all the imported cases, 3,501 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 303 remained hospitalized, the Xinhua news agency reported.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

