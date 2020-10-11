Chinese mainland reports 21 new imported Covid cases

Beijing, Oct 11 : The Chinese mainland reported 21 new imported Covid-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,008, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Of the new imported cases, 10 were reported in Shanghai, six in Guangdong, three in Sichuan, and one each in Liaoning and Fujian, the commission said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among all the imported cases, 2,790 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 218 remained hospitalised, with no one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.