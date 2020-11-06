Chinese mainland reports 36 new Covid cases

News Desk 1Published: 6th November 2020 8:12 am IST
Beijing, Nov 6 : China’s National Health Commission said on Friday that it received reports of 36 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Chinese mainland on Thursday, including six that were domestically transmitted and 30 imported.

The six domestically transmitted cases were reported in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the commission said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Twenty-three new suspected Covid-19 cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai on Thursday. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

