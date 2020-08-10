Chinese mainland reports 49 new confirmed Covid-19 cases

Beijing, Aug 10 : Chinese health authority said on Monday it received reports of 49 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Chinese mainland on Sunday, including 35 imported cases and 14 locally-transmitted ones.

All the 14 locally-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

One new suspected Covid-19 case, which was imported from outside the mainland, was reported in Shanghai Municipality.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Sunday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.