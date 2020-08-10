Chinese mainland reports 49 new confirmed Covid-19 cases

By News Desk 1 Published: 10th August 2020 8:31 am IST
Chinese mainland reports 49 new confirmed Covid-19 cases

Beijing, Aug 10 : Chinese health authority said on Monday it received reports of 49 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Chinese mainland on Sunday, including 35 imported cases and 14 locally-transmitted ones.

All the 14 locally-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

One new suspected Covid-19 case, which was imported from outside the mainland, was reported in Shanghai Municipality.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Sunday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close