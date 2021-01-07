Chinese mainland reports 63 new Covid-19 cases

Beijing, Jan 7 : China’s National Health Commission said on Thursday that it received reports of 63 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland, of which 52 were locally transmitted and 11 were imported.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 51 were reported in Hebei and one in Liaoning, Xinhua news agency quoted the Commission as saying in its latest update.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported.

A total of 21 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday.

By the end of the day, a total of 4,359 imported cases had been reported on the mainland.

Among them, 4,079 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 280 remained.

With the new cases, China’s overall infection tally reached 87,278, while the death toll stood at 4,634.

