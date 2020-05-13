Chinese mainland reports 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Beijing: Chinese health authority said on Wednesday that it received reports of seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, of which one was imported case reported in Shanghai.

The other six cases were domestically transmitted in Jilin Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report, Xinhua news agency reported.

One new suspected case which was domestically transmitted in Jilin was also reported. No deaths related to the disease were reported Tuesday on the mainland, according to the commission.

On Tuesday, 18 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

As of Tuesday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,926, including 104 patients who were still being treated with 10 in severe conditions, and 78,189 people who had been discharged after recovery.

Altogether 4,633 people had died of the disease, the commission said.

By Tuesday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,692 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,628 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 64 remained hospitalized with three in severe conditions. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said four people, including three from abroad, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 5,317 close contacts were still under medical observation after 455 people were discharged from medical observation Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, eight new asymptomatic cases including one from abroad were reported on the mainland. No cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and 18 asymptomatic cases, including two from overseas, were discharged from medical observation.

The commission said 750 asymptomatic cases, including 37 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Tuesday, 1,047 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 440 in Taiwan including seven deaths.

A total of 991 patients in Hong Kong, 42 in Macao, and 372 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Source: IANS

