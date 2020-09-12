Chinese police seize over 13 kg of heroin in border province

Chinese police seize over 13 kg of heroin in border province

Beijing, Sep 12 : Police in southwest China’s Yunnan province have nabbed a suspect and seized more than 13 kg of heroin in a drug trafficking case.

Acting on a tip-off in late August that drug dealers were planning to smuggle drugs into China, police in Shidian County immediately set up a task force to investigate the case, Xinhua news agency reported.

They caught the suspect in a service area along the route from Yunnan’s provincial capital Kunming to neighboring Guizhou province on September 4, seizing 40 pieces of heroin weighing 13.88 kg from the interlayer of the trunk of his vehicle.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police added.

