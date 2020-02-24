Chinese Prez Xi likely to visit Pakistan soon

A+ A-

Islamabad: Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Pakistan either in May or June to further expand strategic partnership and trade ties between the two neighbouring countries, acording to informed sources.

The dates for the visit were being finalised, The Express Tribune quoted the sources as saying on Sunday.

However, there was no official confirmation either from Pakistan or China.

The sources said the main purpose of the Chinese leadership’s visit is to renew his country’s ties with Pakistan at a time when it is facing host of internal and external challenges.

During the visit, the two sides will discuss the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), they added.

President Xi launched the multibillion-dollar project when he last visited Islamabad in April 2015. He was to originally travelled to Pakistan in mid 2014 but had to delay his visit after Imran Khan, who was in opposition, refused to call off his 126-day-long sit-in in the federal capital.

One of the key projects that may be launched is the railways Main Line 1 – the project under CPEC, The Express Tribune reported citing the sources as saying.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed believes that only ML-1 could revive the railways and pull the state-owned entity out of deficit.