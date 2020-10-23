Chirag Paswan thanks PM Modi for remembering his father

Patna: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remembering his father Ram Vilas Paswan after visiting Bihar.

“Respected Narendra Modiji comes to Bihar and pays homage to Papa like a true companion. To say that he was with my father till his last breath made me emotional. It is good to see this affection and respect of the Prime Minister towards Papa, as a son. Thank you Prime Minister,” he added.