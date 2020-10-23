Chirag Paswan thanks PM Modi for remembering his father

Abdullah FahadPublished: 23rd October 2020 4:23 pm IST
Patna: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remembering his father Ram Vilas Paswan after visiting Bihar.

“As a son, I felt good seeing Prime Minister’s love and respect towards my father,” Chirag tweeted.

“Respected Narendra Modiji comes to Bihar and pays homage to Papa like a true companion. To say that he was with my father till his last breath made me emotional. It is good to see this affection and respect of the Prime Minister towards Papa, as a son. Thank you Prime Minister,” he added.

Chirag’s father and union minister Ram Vilas Paswan had passed away earlier this month.

