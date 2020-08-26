Chiranjeevi to make his debut on OTT soon!

Hyderabad: Owing to the current situation of the pandemic, many films are being released on various (Over-The-Top) platforms like Netflix, which are trending these days. On that front, there was a lot of talk doing the rounds that Megastar Chiranjeevi will be making his OTT debut very soon.

However, confirming the same, actor Allu Arvind made it official that Chiranjeevi in fact has been approached by a popular OTT platform ‘Aha’. But nothing is finalized of now and it’s not clear in which form Chiru’s debut is going to be.

“We think big stars are going to make OTT debuts in the coming years. We are in talks with Chiranjeevi Garu for an Aha original. If he loves the concept, he will definitely do it,” Aravind, who is related to the ‘Sye Raa’ actor, said.

But according to few sources, ‘Aha’ team is in talks with Chiru to be a guest on a talk show.

According to earlier reports, Tamannaah Bhatia had been roped in to host a talk show on Aha that will see quite a few Tollywood stars making an appearance. If the latest reports are to believed, Tamannaah will kick start the shooting with Chiranjeevi’s episode. It is going to be really interesting to see what Tamannaah would ask Chiranjeevi on the talk show. Given the huge range of the ‘Acharya’ actor, it will have to be a stellar project!

As there is no official announcement yet, we will have to wait and see if Chiru will do the OTT experiment or not!

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is prepping for the new shoot schedule for his next Acharya alongside Kajal Aggarwal. On the other hand, Tamannah is busy with Seeti Marr, that will see her essay the role of a Kabaddi coach. She also confirmed another film Gurthundha Seethakalam with Satyadev, which is said to be a remake of Kannada’s Love Mocktail