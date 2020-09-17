Chiranjeevi’s brother Nagababu tests Covid positive

By News Desk 1 Published: 17th September 2020 6:28 am IST
Hyderabad, Sep 16 : Janasena Party leader and Telugu movie industry actor, Konidela Nagababu, has tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus.

“Tested Covid positive. Will scuffle and strife through this and will be a plasma donor,” said Nagababu.

There was a speculation that the actor tested positive a couple of days ago but it was not confirmed until he took to social media to tell the world about his health condition.

Nagababu, 58, is the younger brother of Chiranjeevi, and older to Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan.

He unsuccessfully contested the 2019 parliamentary elections from Narasapuram constituency in West Godavari District on his younger brother’s Janasena party ticket.

Nagababu features in movies now and then, and is majorly spotted on television as a judge in comedy shows and others.

He hails from Mogalturu village near Narasapuram town in West Godavari district, though he lives in Hyderabad.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

