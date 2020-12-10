Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika gets hitched in a traditional Telugu ceremony in Udaipur

Hyderabad: Superstar Chiranjeevi’s niece and Tollywood actor-producer Niharika Konidela tied the knot with Chaitanya JV on December 9 in a traditional Telugu wedding. The lavish ceremony which was attended by close friends and family was held in Udaipur‘s Umaid Bhawan Palace.

The wedding was a star-studded affair with family members Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Sneha, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Sreeja Kalyan in attendance.

Pictures from the big fat celebrations have been trending on social media. Niharika Konidela’s father, actor-producer Nagendra Babu, her cousin, Telugu star Allu Arjun, shared glimpses of the actress’ wedding on social media. Many fan-pages have also posted pictures of actor Ram Charan (cousin of Niharika) and his wife Upasana Konidela from the grand event.

Niharika looked stunning as a bride on her big day in a golden saree and accessorised her look with a matha Patti and a statement necklace. Groom Chaitanya complemented her in a brown and gold sherwani.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV got engaged in a low-key ceremony in Hyderabad in August.

Niharika Konidela wedding pictures