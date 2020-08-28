Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie ‘Acharya’s’ story leaked, makers deny plagiarism charges

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently working with Tollywood Director Koratala Siva for an upcoming social message oriented movie ‘Acharya’ which also features Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead. On Chiranjeevi’s 65th birthday, the makers of Acharya revealed the motion poster of the film.

Within a week of releasing the motion poster of the movie, which went on to become a huge hit among his fans, writer-Associate Director Rajesh Manduri has alleged that the story of the film belongs to him.

According to reports, Rajesh claimed that the story was inspired by his script titled Annayya which he narrated to Mythri Movie Makers in 2017. He also revealed that the production house recorded his narration and later, did not show any interest to produce it.

According to Rajesh, the basic plotline of his script is: “A temple’s farmlands have encroached. A man in that village comes forward and starts the fight against the land mafia but he gets killed. Later his son takes revenge on them.” Rajesh added that the basic plotline of Acharya is the same.

The recently released motion poster of Acharya has confirmed that the movie is related to temple and temple lands.

However, the producers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers and Matinee Entertainments have denied his claims and condemned writer Rajesh Manduri for leveling false allegations against Director Koratala Siva and team.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Mythri Movie Makers released an official statement responding to Rajesh Manduri’s allegations. They called his act as ‘publicity gimmick’ and said that the allegations are baseless.

Check out their official statement below:

Matinee Entertainment also released a statement condemning Rajesh Manduri’s allegations. Below is their tweet:

A press release from the team of #Acharya pic.twitter.com/csPbNBhOHR — Matinee Entertainment (@MatineeEnt) August 27, 2020

However, Koratala Siva and Chiranjeevi did not respond to these allegations yet.