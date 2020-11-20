Choreographer Prabhu Deva ties knot in Mumbai: reports

Mumbai: Actor, choreographer, and filmmaker Prabhu Deva has reportedly tied the knot to his physiotherapist in Mumbai. As per media reports, the wedding was a private ceremony which took place at his Mumbai residence, Green Acres, in September and the duo is currently living together in Chennai.

However, there is no official from Prabhu Deva or his team. Owing to COVID-19 pandemic, he kept his marriage a low key affair.

There was a lot of buzz about Prabhu Deva’s second marriage last week that the choreographer is going to tie knot with his niece. But a source close to Prabhu Deva told India Today, “No, these reports are false. Prabhu Deva married a physiotherapist and she is not his niece. At present, they are in Chennai.”

The source also mentioned that it was a traditional wedding and both of them decided to didn’t make it a big affair.

Prabhu Deva’s past relationships

Nayanthara, Prabhu Deva and Ramlath

Prabhudeva’s personal life has been in the limelight many times. He was earlier married to Ramlatha aka Latha in 1995 and the couple gave birth to three children. However, in 2011, the duo decided to part way and got divorced. In 2008, the couple even lost their eldest son to cancer and their marriage broke off later.

He also dated Tollywood actress Nayanthara for a few years after the duo worked together. It is said that the duo dated from 2010 to 2012 and got separated later.

Professional front

Prabhudeva last directed Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 which released in December 2019. He recently wrapped up the shoot of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, also starring Salman Khan. He also has a few films in the pipeline down South as the lead actor.