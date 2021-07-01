‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ recreated in Hungama 2; fans call it ‘terrible’

Mumbai: The makers of Bollywood‘s upcoming drama-comedy, Hungama 2, just dropped its much-awaited trailer. The movie stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Ashutosh Rana in the pivotal roles. Directed by Priyadarshan, Hungama 2 is the sequel to 2003 and the film is set to release on July 23, on Disney Plus- Hotstar.

Going by the trailer, Hungama 2’s plot revolves around Meezaan’s character trying to disprove that he’s the father of his college sweetheart’s baby. Paresh Rawal reprises his role as Radheshyam Tiwari from the first film, which starred Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rimi Sen.

The trailer also features a remixed version of the hit 90s song Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali, originally picturised on Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar in the film Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

Hungama 2 trailer

However, it seems like fans are unhappy with the recreated version of the iconic song. Netizens are sharing hilarious memes on it. Have a look at it.

If you know how to ruin a classic #Hungama2 — suviral shukla (@suviralindia) July 1, 2021

Why the hell they remake chura ke dil mera woh bhi itni gandi wali remake pls😭😭#Hungama2 — 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐲𝐚｡♡Sia B'day Month🥳 (@DurrrRahoo) July 1, 2021

#Hungama2



They Couldn't Match the 1% of the Original Song "Chura Ke Dil Mera" pic.twitter.com/LQNcTo89KX — ᴍᴀᴇꜱᴛʀᴏ ᴋʜɪʟᴀᴅɪ (@MaeStro_Khiladi) July 1, 2021

Im halfway in the trailer and hear "chura ke dil mera" song getting ruined. my request to priyadarshan for disastrous #Hungama2 pic.twitter.com/d2MleErifF — krutarth panchal | કૃતાર્થ પંચાલ🇮🇳🇩🇪 (@kroor__earth) July 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Hungama 2 also serves as an acting comeback for Shilpa Shetty, who has been largely absent from films for over a decade. Yesterday, Shilpa also shared the first poster of the film along with the announcement of the release date. She wrote, “Can’t keep calm, kyunki ab hoga Hungama! #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #Hungama2 trailer coming out on July 1st on Disney+ Hotstar VIP! You don’t want to miss this!”