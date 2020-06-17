CII, ALPLA tie up to promote dual apprenticeship model

Hyderabad: Confederation of Indian Industry, Telangana & ALPLA India Ltd entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today to promote Dual apprenticeship model in Diploma education.

Dual Education System is one of the most effective methods to train the students with latest industrial trends, even while they are pursuing their technical education. This concept is very popular and widely used in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It equips the trainees with technical skills with hands on exposure to practical aspects along with theoretical knowledge. This enables such technically trained students for being readily employable with the industry.

ALPLA is global leaders engaged in the business of plastic packaging; and produces custom-made packaging systems, bottles, closures and moulded parts at 181 sites across 46 countries. The company has about 250 apprentices across five countries under Dual Education Model.

Speaking on the occasion Mr Navin Mittal, Commissioner- Department of Technical & Collegiate Education, Government of Telangana highly appreciated CII and ALPLA for initiating Dual Apprenticeship and Industry Apprenticeship programs in Hyderabad and said that this intervention and this project could be a new beginning in ensuring that the student learn in a real work environment. The project which would be implemented at ALPLA plant in Pashamylaram Industrial park could inspire many more corporates also.

Mr. Vagish Dixit, Convenor- Education & Skills Panel, CII Telangana & Managing Director, ALPLA India Pvt Ltd said that CII-ALPLA will work closely with department of Technical Education in promoting and strengthening dual apprenticeship program among the industry. He also briefed about how effective dual apprenticeship program in strengthening manufacturing sector in Europe and such programs would be highly useful in Indian scenario also.

Ratna Chotrani

