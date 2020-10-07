Cinemas in Delhi to open from October 15

New Delhi, Oct 7 : After Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s push, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given its nod to open cinema halls in the national capital from October 15 with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

Kejriwal has also ensured that all the weekly markets in Delhi will open now. As a result, several businesses that have been shut since the Covid-triggered lockdown began in March would be able to resume operations.

All these relaxations will, however, only be permitted outside the containment zones.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said: “Now all the weekly markets of Delhi will be opened. Till now, only 2 markets per zone were allowed. The poor people will get a lot of relief from this. Cinema halls of Delhi will also be opened from October 15. They have to follow all the guidelines issued by the Central government.”

The functioning of all weekly markets in Delhi shall be allowed with immediate effect (except in containment zones), subject to strict compliance of instructions/guidelines/SOPs and the guidelines issued for selection of weekly markets.

Earlier, the DDMA had ordered that status quo should be maintained in all activities permitted in the national capital, even as it allowed two weekly markets to be held per day per zone instead of one from Thursday.

