City may face another lockdown with incessant rise in COVID case

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 208 new cases of Coronavirus in the state on June 11, taking the confirmed total cases to 4320. Out of 208 new cases, 175 were reported from the state’s capital Hyderabad.

The state also continued to see a surge in fatalities, 9 deaths were reported during the past 24 hours. The death toll mounted to 165 till Thursday.

Although the coronavirus cases in the country as well as in the State are on the rise, the governments seem not in the mood to impose lockdown again. If the number of coronavirus cases increases continuously, then implementation of lockdown could be the only solution.

It may be noted that the first case of the virus was reported in India on January 31, but now the confirmed case of the virus increased to over 150 per day and the fatalities rose to 6 to 10 daily.

Daily spike in the positive cases and deaths have made the people more cautious.

Mohammad Asad Ullah Khan said that the chief minister of Telangana, K. Chandrasekhar Rao is not in the favour of Lockdown in the state again. But the question is, the lockdown has been implemented in the country and the states when there were not many cases of the virus, therefore, why the government is not in favour of it now when there is a frightening spike of the virus?

Mohammad Abdul Qayyum, a member of the education department, predicted that the state may face another lockdown as the confirmed cases in the capital of Telangana is on the rise and the death toll also increasing day by day.

He also said that if the government plans for any further lockdown, then it should inform the public before 2 days. So the public should get time to buy their essentials and if any person went out of the city he can return to his place safely.

