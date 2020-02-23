Clash erupts between pro and anti-CAA protesters in Maujpur

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: Sporadic incidents of stone-pelting on Sunday between anti and pro-CAA groups at Maujpur in east Delhi broke a relative lull in tension over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

The tension erupted when the pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed turned violent as members of the two groups pelted stones at each other.

Pro CAA supporters pelting stones in Maujpur Area under police security. Police wont do laathi charge on them, but will beat up the protesters who are against CAA NRC !! Shame on police pic.twitter.com/8Rtz3a0Ekv — Irfan (@NextToSRK) February 23, 2020

Police fired a few rounds of tear gas shells to contain the crowd as the situation escalated out of control.

Several protesters have been injured. Chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ were also raised at the site of the incident.

#Jafrabad



Pro-CAA mob pelting stones on anti-CAA protestors in presence of Delhi police, but media will filter out all the images and only show men in Skullcap.#Jafrabadprotest pic.twitter.com/IXlgwf8QG8 — Md Mubashshir Naseer (@Mubashshir_N) February 23, 2020

Maujpur is near Jaffrabad, where anti-CAA protesters had barricaded the road since Saturday night in support of the bandh call given by Chandrasekhar Azad of Bhim Army against the CAA.

Around 500 people, mostly women gathered near northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad metro station which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar to raise their voice against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

I request @hmo @pmo @DelhiPolice 2show some spine & take immediate action against these anti social elements who consider the public spaces as their private properties & cause nuisance incessantly by bringing the traffic flow 2 a halt. Stop #Jafrabad 4m becoming 2nd #ShaheenBagh https://t.co/rNsmP9xaKV — Hena Prasun (@Hena19) February 23, 2020

Delhi Metro authorities also close the entry and exit gates of the station in the area as a precautionary measure.

More security forces are being directed to the spot from other areas including nearby Jaffrabad.







