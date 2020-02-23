Clash erupts between pro and anti-CAA protesters in Maujpur

NEW DELHI: Sporadic incidents of stone-pelting on Sunday between anti and pro-CAA groups at Maujpur in east Delhi broke a relative lull in tension over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.
The tension erupted when the pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed turned violent as members of the two groups pelted stones at each other.
Police fired a few rounds of tear gas shells to contain the crowd as the situation escalated out of control.
Several protesters have been injured. Chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ were also raised at the site of the incident.
Maujpur is near Jaffrabad, where anti-CAA protesters had barricaded the road since Saturday night in support of the bandh call given by Chandrasekhar Azad of Bhim Army against the CAA.
Around 500 people, mostly women gathered near northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad metro station which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar to raise their voice against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Delhi Metro authorities also close the entry and exit gates of the station in the area as a precautionary measure.
More security forces are being directed to the spot from other areas including nearby Jaffrabad.