Class 10 student kidnapped in Bihar

Patna, Feb 8 : A Class 10 student of Bihar’s Gopalganj district was allegedly kidnapped by some unidentified men on Monday.

The kidnappers demanded Rs 10 lakh ransom from his family.

The victim’s grandfather Bacheswar Singh is a prominent homeopathic doctor and his father Manoj Kumar is a businessman in the district.

The incident occurred in Manikpur village under Mirganj police station when the victim Ankit Kumar was on the way to a coaching centre around 6.30 a.m. The abduction came to light after the kidnappers made a phone call to the victim’s father and demanded Rs 10 lakh as ransom.

“We were informed about the incident by the victim’s father. During the investigation, we found the victim’s Scooty on NH 531 near Manikpur village,” said Naresh Kumar, SDPO of Hathua zone in Gopalganj

“After that phone call, the kidnappers have not contacted the victim’s family again. We are conducting raids at different places in Gopalganj and the adjoining Siwan district to find the victim,” Kumar said.

