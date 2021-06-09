Class 5 girl writes to CJI over COVID-19; gets a glowing reply

A class five student from Thrissur, Kerala wrote to the Chief Justice of India, expressing her happiness and pride in learning about the Supreme Court’s intervention in alleviating the issues caused by the COVID-19.

Lidwina Joseph studying at Kendra Vidyalaya, Thrissur, sent the handwritten letter to the CJI NV Raman along with an endearing drawing of him quashing the virus with his gavel, complete with the national flag, the emblem, and a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi in the background.

“I was much worried about the deaths at Delhi and other parts of country due to corona,” she wrote in a winding scroll, “I understand that your honourable court have intervened effectively at the sufferings and death of ordinary people in fight against covid-19. I am happy and feel proud your honourable court have moved orders for supply of oxygen and saved many lives. I understand your honourable court have initiated effective steps in bringing down Covid-19 and death rate in our country especially in Delhi.”

The Government of India announced its decision to centralise vaccine procurement and to vaccinate citizens above the age of 18 for free. The ruling comes soon after the Supreme Court declared that the “Paid vaccination by the State/UT Governments and private hospitals for the people between 18-44 years is, prima facie, arbitrary and irrational.”

The 32-page Supreme Court order grilling the centre for the defects in its vaccination policy was published on June 2. It also raised the issue of differential pricing by private hospitals.

Chief Justice Raman responded to Ms Joseph’s letter with a touching letter commending her thoughts and words.

“I am really impressed with the way you kept track of happenings in the country and the concern that you have displayed for the well-being of people in the wake of pandemic. I am sure you will grow-up into an alert, informed and responsible citizen who will contribute immensely towards the nation building,” the reply read.

In parallel to the colour illustration sent by the little girl, Chief Justice Raman sent her a signed copy of the constitution.